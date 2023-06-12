Emergency services were called to Eden Festival taking place in St Ann's, Moffat in the early afternoon.

Police Scotland responded to concerns for a person, but confirmed a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from the festival organisers confirmed that the man was one of the performers.

He was assisted by the on-site first aiders as well as the emergency services.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the Eden Festival said: "Eden Festival is saddened to report the tragic and sudden death of a performer arriving at the festival.

"He was attended to on-site by our medical team, who were assisted by Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

"The festival sends its deepest sympathies to family members and wish that they be given privacy at this time."

The festival started on Thursday with the final performances taking place on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Sunday, 11 June, 2023, officers were made aware of concern for a person at a festival in the St Ann’s area.

“Emergency services attended and 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”