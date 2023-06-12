A young girl from a British family has been shot dead in France while her father is seriously injured, according to reports.
A neighbour is said to have shot at the 11-year-old girl on Saturday evening in a hamlet near the city of Quimper in the western province of Brittany.
Her eight-year-old sister was left in “shock”, local media reported.
The Foreign Office is providing assistance to her family.
A spokesperson said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following a shooting in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”
READ MORE: 'Tragic and sudden': Performer dies at Scottish music festival
The suspect, who is a 71-year-old Dutch national, has been arrested, according to local prosecutors.
Carine Halley, the state prosecutor in Quimper, said the child was dead and her father, who is about 40-years-old, was seriously injured when police arrived, The Times reported.
Ms Halley said he was taken to hospital in a critical condition and initial evidence suggests “the suspect suddenly emerged armed with a gun and fired several times towards the victims”, the newspaper reported.
He is reported to have then shut himself in his house with his wife.
The Intervention Group of the National Gendarmerie tactical unit was called to the scene and a negotiator persuaded the neighbour and his wife to give themselves up before they were arrested, the prosecutor reportedly said.
A local resident told French media that the younger child raised the alarm, running to neighbours shouting: “My sister is dead, my sister is dead”.
The Times said the family-of-four are believed to have lived in their current home for about four or five years and that the two girls were born in France.
Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of the nearby village of Plonevez-du-Faou, is reported to have said the family were well-known and came to the village fete.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here