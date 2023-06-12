Firefighters are continuing to tackle a wildfire near Inverness which has been burning since Saturday.
Residents near the village of Daviot in the Highlands are still urged to remain indoors where possible to avoid the smoke on Monday.
People in the area are also being advised by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) to keep their windows and doors shut.
Those closest to the blaze were evacuated from the area.
While four fire engines have been stood down, two remain at the scene to prevent any further spread of the blaze.
Images from the scene on Sunday demonstrated a vast area had been scorched by the fire.
The fire started close to a caravan park at about 2.45pm on Saturday during what was the hottest day of the year so far in Scotland.
It follows two wildfires earlier in the year which are both believed to be among the largest on record in the UK.
A fire near Cannich in the Highlands, which began on May 28, burned through at least 1,500 hectares.
A blaze south of Glenuig, Lochaber, which began on April 19, is believed to have scorched more than 3,000 hectares - making it the second largest on record since 2008.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.45pm on Saturday, 10 June to reports of a fire in the open at Daviot, south of Inverness.
"At its height six appliances and specialist resources were fighting the wildfire.
“As of Monday, 11 June at 8.00am, two appliances remain on scene working to extinguish the fire and prevent further fire spread.”
