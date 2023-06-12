Stephen Robinson has agreed a new contract at St Mirren to remain in Paisley until 2026.
The popular boss led the club to a top-six finish this season in the most successful top-flight campaign since 1985.
Assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll also agreed a new deal for the same period.
On the contract extension, Robinson commented: "I’m delighted and very grateful to the board and the fans for their support. Now it’s time to keep building and keep taking the football club forward.
"The contract was always going to get signed, there was a trust basis that we just wanted to finish the season and make sure we concentrated fully on that.
"I enjoy what we’re doing and enjoy the challenge of trying to defy the odds next season and get into that top six."
Reflecting on his time in Paisley so far, Robinson told the club website: "The club has grown over the period we’ve been here. We’ve tried to put structures in place that maybe weren’t previously here that can take the club and make it sustainable in the higher reaches of this division. It’s about building the club and doing everything in our power to make us sustainable first and foremost and successful at the same time.
"I thought it was very important that we got Diarmuid tied down as well on a longer-term deal as he’s been a part of the relative success we’ve had.
"He’s a young, clever coach. He’s very bright on and off the pitch in terms of analysis and technical awareness as well. He’s working at international level which is great for St Mirren in terms of player contacts. I’m delighted we’ve got both contracts sorted and was very keen to make sure Diarmuid stayed alongside myself as well.
"I get the credit at times and the stick when it doesn’t go well. It isn’t just one man that makes any football club successful, you surround yourself with good people. I think that’s the biggest thing we have here in Gerry Docherty, Jamie Langfield, Allan McManus, Garry McColl to name the ones that work close to me. That’s important for the football club. The guys we have need to be very good and go above and beyond in their jobs. Every one of them does that, and Diarmuid epitomises that."
Chairman John Needham said: "We are thrilled that Stephen and Diarmuid have extended their contracts until 2026.
"I have been hugely impressed by their collective professionalism and ambition since they joined the club last year.
"Both played such a huge role in achieving our aims of a top six finish last season and have been committed to helping grow the club in a sustainable way. I am excited to be entering the new season as we look to build upon the relative success we’ve had during their tenure so far."
O'Carroll added: "I’m absolutely delighted to extend my deal at St Mirren. It was a very straightforward process once the contract was offered. I’m extremely excited at the direction the club is going both on and off the pitch.
"I’ve loved my time at the club since joining last February and I’m confident that myself, the manager and the staff can continue to drive standards and hopefully maintain our progression on the pitch."
