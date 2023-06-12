Glencoe Lochan drained after an incident occurred during a routine check of the mechanism controlling the sluice gate on the dam at the lochan.

The check is required under the Reservoirs Act to ensure that in the event of extended periods of heavy rainfall, water can be released in a controlled way so as not to overtop the dam.

Considered a very low risk, the check, which usually consists of opening and immediately closing the gate, ran into difficulties when a boulder jammed in the sluice gate entrance preventing it from closing, Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said.

Visitors to the lochan, located just north of the village of Glencoe, took to social media to express their concerns, with one calling it “an absolute wildlife disaster”.

FLS said the sluice gate blockage issue has been fixed and reassured the public that it expects water levels to return to normal soon, helped by rainfall.

A FLS spokesperson said: “Thankfully, it would appear that the wildlife on the site has been able to make use of other bodies of water nearby. Our local team are continuing to closely monitor the site.”

This morning we were devastated at the scene Glencoe Lochan.

From this beautiful place with nesting little Grebes, ducks, frogs and toads, damsel and dragonflies to an ecological disaster! It made me want to weep. Forestry Scotland says maintenance! pic.twitter.com/0wfeiVJtBF — julie claydon (@julieclaydon8) May 31, 2023

NatureScot has also notified of the incident.

Andy Hunt, FLS’ West Region Manger, added: “Legislation requires that we carry out regular checks on the gate and this should have been run-of-the-mill with no overall effect on the water level.

“However, on this occasion the water flow carried some debris into the gate opening and jammed it open.

“The blockage was at the base of the gate and we were unable to reach it to remove it until the water level fell low enough. This has now been done, the gate is closed and the lochan is in the process of refilling.

“We would like to reassure everyone that we are also assessing what measures we can put in place to safely prevent or mitigate any similar incident in future and that we will do all we can to prevent this from happening again.”

The lochan’s low water levels also saw members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and Scottish Fire and Rescue personnel from Kinlochleven called out to an “unusual rescue” involving a dog that had gotten into difficulties in the thick mud.

Three volunteer mountain rescuers attended and used an inflatable rescue board to reach the dog and re-unite it with its owner on the shore.