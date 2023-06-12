A new head chef with a passion for fine dining is preparing to usher in a 'new era' for a city centre bar and restaurant this month.
Award-winning talent Finn Steele-Perkins has already spent years working at the heart of Glasgow's food and drink scene thanks to his time at both The Gannet and Ka Pao.
It has today been announced that he will take on a new role leading the kitchen at Mamasan Bar and Brasserie on Ingram Street, with plans to launch a new à la carte menu during a six-course tasting event next week.
Hoping to create an experience where 'contemporary meets authenticity', Finn's menu is said to showcase the best of local produce with a South-East Asian twist and classic French cooking techniques.
The upcoming tasting evening will offer diners the opportunity to be the first to try dishes ranging from a Crab Katsu starter to a Blood Orange Cheesecake as they discover what the new head chef is bringing to the table.
Finn said: “I’m delighted to be leading the new kitchen team at Mamasan as the venue enters a new era.
"I have worked with many of the team previously and we are entirely on the same page in terms of our vision for the restaurant, and together we are striving for accolades and industry awards.
"Mamasan is a unique space, with fantastic cocktails and a welcoming atmosphere.
"We have created a new menu that compliments this and hope to create a special ambience for our guests."
The full à la carte menu will run from Thursday, June 22 with highlights set to include Hoisin Duck Doughnuts, Sweet and Sour Pork Belly and Chilli Jam Chicken.
Mamasan is located at 224 with bookings available now.
The six-course tasting event will take place on Wednesday, June 21.
