A 51-year-old man has been arrested and released pending further enquiry after a woman was hit by a car in Glasgow.

The incident happened around 11.50pm on Saturday on Bell Street near to the junction with Parsonage Square.

A 32-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she remains.

Police Scotland said enquiries are ongoing.