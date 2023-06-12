The crash took place on South Road in Dundee around 3.15pm on Sunday, June 11.

The 14-year-old pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and later released.

However, the stolen white Vauxhall Antara failed to stop following the incident.

Officers later found the vehicle but are continuing their search for the driver.

Constable Derek Miller said: “It’s vital we find out who was driving the white Vauxhall Antara at the time of the crash and I’m appealing for anyone with information, or who saw what happened, to come forward.

“I would also ask those with private CCTV or dash cam footage of the South Road area around 3.15pm on Sunday, to please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2255 of June 11, 2023.