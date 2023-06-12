Steve Clarke's side head into their European Championship qualifying double-header with Norway and Georgia sitting proudly top of Group A after back-to-back home wins in March.

A routine 3-0 victory over Cyprus was followed by the stunning success against Spain as Scott McTominay netted twice on a night to remember for the Tartan Army.

Another six points from this international schedule would put Scotland well on course to secure a spot at the finals in Germany next summer.

And former Hampden boss McLeish insists opposition managers and players will have had to sit up and take notice of the progress that Clarke's side have made in recent times.

"I think we are now a team to be feared, especially with beating Spain," McLeish said. "I think the opposition from any country would be saying 'bloody hell, they must be some side if they’ve beaten Spain'.

"We have grown in stature with that result. There is a good group of players from the English Premier League - the best, strongest and richest league in the world.

"So when you play at that level, you are always enhancing your own level of play as well.

"You’ve got to be at a certain level of fitness, speed, athleticism and skill to compete in that league. That’s what we’re seeing in this Scotland team."

The win over Spain was an occasion where heroes were made at Hampden as Scotland produced a performance to be proud of and earned a deserved win over the former World champions.

McTominay was the man of the moment as he netted early in either half and McLeish - who convinced the midfielder to pledge his allegiance to Scotland several years ago - is proud to see his former cap thriving for the national side.

McLeish said: "It’s fantastic to see how Scott has blossomed and matured.

"It was the Beast from the East when I went to try and get him. But it was worth every penny and every mile of being on those trains overnight and hotels where you were turning up as a no-show.

"Listen, if I wasn’t the manager at the time, I’m sure whoever was would have done the same thing. I don’t think it’s any great feat.

"At that particular stage, we were short of players who could raise the level. Thankfully, since then, there has been a massive influx of top players.

"We did a lot of experimentation. We went to Mexico and Peru, losing both games, but it was a chance to see new players and see what kind of level they were at.

"Some of them weren’t actually in the Premier League at the time. It was a summer when we also had to give other players respect and rest after playing 60-odd games – the Celtic guys and the Rangers guys. I felt there had to be a little bit of experimentation."

Scotland will make the trip to Norway full of confidence as Clarke targets a third successive Group A win to put them in the qualification driving seat.

The main threat to that ambition will be Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland as the striker returns to action just days after securing the Champions League crown.

McLeish said: "The defence has to focus on him. That’s their job. When the ball is in the opposition half, they have to be thinking: 'Where’s Haaland?'

"That’s their job for sure. But it’s not a one-man team. Not at all. Odegaard is a sensational player. And you have to respect them because they are a great team.

"But at the same time they’ll be thinking: 'They beat Spain.' That’s the wee niggle I’d like to think is now in the opposition’s head when they come up against Scotland."

