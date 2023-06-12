Sean McGovern was reported missing to police around 10pm on Sunday.

Police believe Sean has connections in the Edinburgh area and the public are being asked not to approach him.

The 39-years-old is described as being white, around 5ft 8, stocky, bald and has a scar on his right cheek.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark woollen hat, a dark long-sleeve jacket or jumper, light coloured trousers and light-coloured trainers - possibly grey.

Anyone who has seen Sean or has information that could help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 4025 of Sunday, 11 June, 2023.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.