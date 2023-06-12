A new event aiming to offer a lifeline for hospitality businesses in Dundee amid the cost of living crisis will launch later this month.
The first Dundee Restaurant Week will run from Thursday, June 29 until Sunday, July 9 in an effort to increase footfall at restaurants and cafes across the city from The Giddy Goose to The Cannon.
A free digital pass will allow participants to make use of exclusive discounts and deals over the course of the event and can be used multiple times at different venues.
The 'innovative' new project is the latest venture from the team at M-AD who are known as the creators of the successful Dundee Cocktail Week.
Alice Christison of M-AD, said: “It’s vital that we continue to support our amazing hospitality businesses.
“Here in Scotland, and in Dundee in particular, we really punch above our weight in the trade.
“We are proud to support our hospitality businesses by running events like Cocktail Week and now Dundee’s first-ever Restaurant Week.
"We want to help bring new people into Dundee to explore the wealth of options we have and showcase the very best in food and drink.”
The Restaurant Week event has partnered with Dundee's Food Network to support the city’s community cafes which offer three-course meals to help feed those in need.
Alice continued: “Dundee has a lot to be proud of, but we as people in Scotland are rubbish at shouting about our good things.
“We want to change that.
“We are a proud part of the local community and want to help enrich it even further.”
Other participating Restaurant Week venues include Gallery 48, Mas, Franks, The West House, Tailend, Tahini, Henrys, EH9 Espresso and The Flame tree cafe.
To register for a free Dundee Restaurant Week Pass visit their website here.
