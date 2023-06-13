With just four weeks to go before it’s revealed whether the Burrell Collection has taken the title of Art Fund Museum of the Year, the five members of the prestigious judging panel toured the building to see first hand how it has been transformed following a £69million refurbishment.

The Burrell Collection is one of two Scottish venues in the running for the 'world's largest museum prize'. It joins The Scapa Flow Museum on Hoy, which reveals the history of the island as UK’s naval nerve centre during both world wars, on the shortlist of five.

Both venues stand the chance of winning a £120,000 boost if they take first place in the 10th annual edition of the prize.

According to the Art Fund, all shortlisted museums demonstrate transformational impact, redeveloping their offers with diverse and inspiring stories at their heart and shaping the response to vital issues of today.

Managed by the charity Glasgow Life, which runs the city's culture and leisure services, it houses the 9,000-object collection of Sir William and Lady Constance Burrell.

The Burrell Collection welcomed the public back to its premises in March 2022 after a six-year £69m refurbishment.

It is home to one of the UK’s most significant holdings of Chinese art, welcomed more than 500,000 visitors in the year after its reopening.

It also showcases paintings of world-renowned artists such as Rembrandt and Degas.

The redevelopment also prioritised unique digital interpretations from immersive experiences to interactive games.

Jenny Waldman, the director of Art Fund, chairs the judging panel and on Monday was accompanied by fellow judges artist Larry Achiampong, historian and broadcaster Mary Beard, Art Fund trustee Abadesi Osunsade, and Laura Pye, the director of National Museums Liverpool.

Duncan Dornan, Head of Museums and Collections, said: “It’s been wonderful to show the Art Fund Museum of the Year judges around The Burrell Collection today. Jenny Waldman, Mary Beard, Abadesi Osunsade, Laura Pye and Larry Achiampong met with members of the community, volunteers and staff who all helped shape every aspect of the redesigned and redisplayed museum.

"They had an opportunity to see first-hand the many changes we’ve made to make the Burrell a more accessible, inclusive and greener museum. These are the very reasons we’ve been shortlisted for this prestigious award. And to do it all on such a beautiful bright day, when the sun was shining into the Walk in the Woods Gallery and on to the stained glass, bringing them to life was fantastic.”

The Burrell first opened 40 years ago and was part of Glasgow’s reinvention of itself as it recovered from the demise of shipbuilding and the loss of heavy industries.

Situated in the grounds of Pollok Country Park, the opening of the Burrell Collection was the first steps in the city becoming established as a cultural destination. The John Meunier-designed museum brought in 12 million visitors in the first three decades.

Accolades for the city followed with Glasgow winning the European Capital of Culture in 1990 and celebrated becoming the UK City of Architecture and Design in 1999.

Professor Frances Fowle, Burrell Trustee said: “We are delighted that The Burrell has been shortlisted for this outstanding award. It’s an honour to share this accolade with the other four worthy nominees. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to meet the judges and share the wonderful transformation of the museum, especially the exciting new interpretation and areas such as the open stores and state of the art exhibition space."

Jenny Waldman, Director of Art Fund and Chair of the judges, said it was great to be visiting all five of the museums shortlisted for this year’s Museum of the Year.

“We received such a warm welcome in London last week and it’s been a joy to see the refurbished Burrell Collection today ahead of our visit to Orkney and Belfast. Everyone we’ve spoken with was full of praise for the museum,” said Ms Waldman.

None of the five finalists will walk away empty-handed, with the four who don't take first place receiving £15,000 each after the award ceremony at the British Museum in London on July 12.

The remaining shortlisted museums are the Natural History Museum and Leighton House in London as well as the Metropolitan Arts Centre (MAC) in Belfast.