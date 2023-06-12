The Bodo/Glimt head coach has been linked with the role vacated by Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season, albeit it appears both Brendan Rodgers and Enzo Maresca have emerged as frontrunners. Rodgers reportedly held face-to-face talks with club officials in Mallorca last week as he weights up a potential Parkhead return after leaving abruptly in February 2019.

Knutsen, meanwhile, was a target for Ajax but they have now moved on after discussions with the 54-year-old broke down. His candidacy has gained backing with the Celtic support, who witnessed his Bodo/Glimt side’s quality first hand in the Europa Conference League the season before last.

Knutsen has demonstrated an ability to get teams punching above their weight on the continent, masterminding a famous 6-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the same campaign in which they later motored past Celtic. Ex-Celtic striker Brattbakk, who also played with Bodo, is confident the Parkhead board would be making a shrewd call if they anointed Knutsen as Postecoglou’s successor in the dugout.

“I think he would be good because the players he can get now is within a certain budget," said Brattbakk. "If he gets here, he can maybe get some players that are higher than the ones he can choose from now in Norway. So that would be good.

“In terms of the style he plays, the Scottish game has always been physical and that will maybe be his challenge because he doesn’t meet too many physical teams now.

“But he has proven in Europe he can play against the best ones. The best examples are Roma and Celtic a couple of years. Bodo/Glimt outplayed both.

“The consistency he has proved also tells me he would be a good fit here, but you never know.”

