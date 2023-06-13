The former Celtic striker was on hand to answer the burning question: did Odin Thiago Holm really change his name by deed poll in tribute to Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara?

“I don’t know what Thiago it was,” Brattbakk confessed. “I think it is because his first name was Odin which is a very Viking name. It doesn’t match with first or last name! Not at all!”

What he does know is the Valerenga midfielder, born in Trondheim, is an ‘exciting’ talent. Reports from Norway indicate Celtic could make the 20-year-old their first signing of the summer, having lodged a £2.5million offer.

Holm has previously attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, and comparisons have been made with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, so it certainly appears Brattbakk’s enthusiasm is justified.

“He’s from my hometown,” he said. “He’s exciting and he moved from home quite early to Valerenga. He’s been consistently good and he is one of those players who are still young, but also good.

“How well he would fit into a Celtic team I wouldn’t know because I don’t know who the manager is going to be. I would say he is more attacking than defensive. Certainly his work ethic is really good. He runs a lot and is one of those players you don’t see all of time during games, but he is right behind you backing you up or just in front of you taking charge.

“I think he’s been at a good place developing. He is discussed [for potential transfers] every year. He was only 17 when he left and has been three years at Valerenga, I think.

“The manager wanted to play him young, so he’s got quite a few games at a high level. You can see that he has got potential.

“With the likes of him compared to say a Martin Odegaard, maybe he has the same potential, but Odegaard got the potential out when he was 15.

“You could see he would become really good. With Holm, it is a bit different and it is always exciting to see when players move if they are able to reach the next level.

“You would think they have got it, but you don’t know until they try.”

Celtic have been especially well stocked with midfielders over the past two seasons, with Ange Postecoglou recruiting Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley, Aaron Mooy, Tomoki Iwata and Yosuke Ideguchi during his spell in charge. Interest in Holm may indicate a departure or two on the cards – something Postecoglou admitted was likely before his departure – as interested parties circle around Hatate and O’Riley, in particular.

It’s been claimed that Postecoglou is interested in taking Hatate to Tottenham with him, while O’Riley has been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion as the summer transfer window approaches. Having watched Holm up close, however, Brattbakk believes he would bring a different dimension to any midfielder currently in the building and add crucial depth for whoever the new manager may be.

Celtic will compete on four fronts at home and abroad next term and Brattbakk believes that, especially in Europe, the Premiership champions could reap the benefits in beefing up their squad.

“I think he would bring something new to the table,” said the 54-year-old. “That’s always a good thing for any manager who comes to have a player who could be filling a different role or being the last piece of a puzzle.

“You have the two cups, the league and Europe. That could be many games. Manchester City’s team against Inter Milan was their most-chosen one throughout the season.

“But the bench. You had Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Julian Alvarez, and Riyad Mahrez. You could put any of them into the team and you wouldn’t notice a difference.

“That’s the only way to win the Champions League. To have that strength.

“That might be what the likes of Holm could do in a Celtic squad. He could just fill that puzzle with a piece that would fit and would add to the squad.”

