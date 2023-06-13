A number of popular train routes have been axed until the end of Wednesday following flooding north of Perthshire.
National Rail has warned that the flooding between Fort William and Crianlarich in Perthshire has forced the closure of services on the West Highland Line.
The downpour caused damage to the track between Roy Bridge and Tulloch, which saw the line south of Fort William shut on Monday evening.
Network Rail Scotland confirmed an earthworks examiner carries out inspections throughout the night but that the line would not be able to reopen in its "current condition".
There are two separate areas of concern at the moment which have meant services running from Glasgow Queen Street and Crianlarich to Oban, Fort William and Mallaig have all been disrupted.
This includes services operated by both the Caledonian Sleeper and ScotRail.
The cancellations are expected to continue throughout Wednesday. The latest update provided by Network Rail stated that it is expected the line between Roy Bridge and Tulloch to remain closed until Thursday morning.
A statement added that Scotrail is "unable to guarantee alternative transport" but that replacement buses have been requested.
National Rail added in an incident report: "Replacement buses have been requested. We will provide further information once more is known.
"If confirmed, space will be limited and will be on a first come first serve basis only therefore ScotRail would advise customers to avoid travelling or to make alternative arrangements."
