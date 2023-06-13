Scots have been warned that thunderstorms developing in the afternoon could bring flooding and power cuts.
The Met Office has issued another thunderstorm warning covering a large swathe of the west of the country.
Alike to Monday's forecast, which saw two separate areas warned of thunderstorms, the alert is in place from 12pm to 9pm.
Some areas could see between 40-50mm of rainfall if hit by successive showers.
The alert covers parts of Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Argyll and Bute, Inverclyde, West Dunbartonshire as well as the Highlands.
There is a chance that homes and businesses could experience flooding and damage from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
Torrential downpours on Monday have seen services cancelled on the West Highland Line until Thursday morning.
Flooding damaged the track between Roy Bridge and Tulloch and has seen services running from Glasgow Queen Street and Crianlarich to Oban, Fort William and Mallaig have all been disrupted.
However, other parts of Scotland have dodged the stormy conditions.
The mercury rose to 30.1C in Threave, Dumfries and Galloway - marking the warmest temperature of the year so far.
Forecasters confirmed the country was officially experiencing a heatwave after a number of weather stations across Scotland have reached 25C or above for three days in a row.
A statement by the Met Office on today's weather alert read: "Although some places will miss them, thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Northern Ireland and northwestern Scotland from early Tuesday afternoon.
"These will be fairly slow-moving with the potential for large rainfall amounts in a short period of time. 20-30 mm of rain may fall in an hour or less in a few spots with perhaps 40-50 mm possible if successive showers affect the same location.
"Frequent lightning is also likely to be a hazard along with hail."
