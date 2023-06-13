Kevin Bridges has just revealed why he thinks fights broke out during his Glasgow shows last year.
During the run of Bridge's Overdue Catch-Up tour, which took place last September, a number of fights broke out at the city's OVO Hydro.
We previously reported that people were removed from the shows as a result of the commotion, and Kevin had to pause his routine a number of times.
Now, the Clydebank comedian has placed the blame on post-covid drinking.
READ MORE: 'Dramatic little finds': Inside the treasure box of the A-listed Paisley Museum
Speaking on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, he said: "I have done gigs where you are about to start the closing routine and you are thinking 'This has gone quite good, I'm almost home'.
"Then you just see a guy standing up and security walking over and you think 'Oh my God, there is going to be a fight here'.
"This has happened a lot in my last tour. There were three fights in the Glasgow run and then in Abu Dhabi in January there was a punch-up as well.
"I would rather get arrested in Glasgow than Abu Dhabi so I don't know what happened there.
"I think since Covid when there's a night out people are putting so much into the night. If the gig is at 8 o'clock they are meeting at 12 o'clock and they just start boozing."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here