Police put in place multiple road closures, while the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it had suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday.

A third man was found dead in Magdala Road, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Another three people are in hospital after someone tried to run them over in a van in Milton Street, in what police believe is a connected incident.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”