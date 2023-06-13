Summer strike action at Edinburgh Airport has been averted after workers accepted a pay deal.
Unite the union said 96 per cent of workers backed the deal which will deliver a 12% increase on basic salary and shift pay along with a one-off cash payment of £1,000.
The union had warned that passengers could face a summer of travel chaos after members last month backed strike action in the dispute over pay.
The workers involved deal with passengers directly in airport security, terminal operations, search areas and processing people for flights, while those set to receive the pay increase also screen all deliveries and deal with airside support services.
Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite always wanted to resolve this dispute at Edinburgh Airport through negotiations but our members were prepared to take strike action in order to secure a better wage increase.
“A 12% rise along with a £1,000 cash payment really is an excellent result, which will benefit hundreds of workers at the airport.”
It comes after Unite on Monday announced that about 100 members working at Glasgow Airport Ltd have secured a rise worth up to 11%.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite just keeps on delivering for our members across Scottish airports.
“This is another great deal for our members, this time at Edinburgh Airport.
“The message is clear to all airport workers, if you want better jobs, pay, and conditions then join Unite.”
