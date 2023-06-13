Forecasters have officially confirmed the country is experiencing a heatwave, but thunderstorms hit parts of Scotland yesterday.

The A86 at Roybridge has been closed in both directions since the early hours of the morning following a landslide.

Traffic Scotland has put a 113-mile diversion in place.

Meanwhile, a landslide on the B863 saw mountain rescue teams called to assist a driver.

READ MORE: Flooding sees popular train routes axed until end of Wednesday

The Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team was called out by the police force to aid the vehicle stuck between two landslides at Glencoe and Kinlochleven.

A statement added: "Team members were able to quickly access the scene, covering a short distance on foot before helping the driver to safety."

We previously reported that the West Highland Way was also affected by the downpour.

Flood damage has seen the line closed at Roybridge with disruption expected to last until Thursday.