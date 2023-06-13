Legally separating in Edinburgh could set back Scots by £285 per hour, a comparison of solicitor quotes across the UK's 50 most populous cities showed.

The research, which was carried out by Lawhive, is on average based on 3.5 quotes per city.

Scotland's capital city came ahead of both London and Leicester which took joint second place with an average rate of £280 per hour.

It showed that Glasgow was not far behind ranking eighth out of the 50 with an average hourly rate of £266.67.

READ MORE: 'Dramatic little finds': Inside the treasure box of the A-listed Paisley Museum

Rates in Dundee were just marginally lower at £256.67 than Glasgow but dropped the city down to 17th place.

However, the high rates are not shared by every Scottish city and one was ranked among the cheapest.

Quotes from solicitors in Aberdeen called for an average hourly rate of £211,67.

Of the 50 cities, Sunderland stood out as the most affordable city for divorce in the UK, with an average hourly rate of just £195.

Flinn Dolan, co-founder and chief data officer of Lawhive, said: "The opportunity to save a considerable sum by selecting a solicitor in Aberdeen instead of Edinburgh highlights the importance of working with solicitors remotely in alternative locations for cost-effective divorce services."

Hiring a solicitor in Edinburgh for 15 hours would set Scots back by a total of £1,350 more than in the cheapest city Sunderland.

Mr Dolan added: "The substantial cost differences between cities emphasise the importance of shopping online for affordable remote solicitors and how difficult it’s become to find fair prices in your local area."

A number of the solicitors were also fully booked for divorces, the investigation by Lawhive found.

The organisation consists of a network of solicitors across the UK who offer professional, transparently priced services to individuals, families and small businesses.