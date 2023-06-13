A Scottish city has been named the most expensive to get divorced in the UK.
Legally separating in Edinburgh could set back Scots by £285 per hour, a comparison of solicitor quotes across the UK's 50 most populous cities showed.
The research, which was carried out by Lawhive, is on average based on 3.5 quotes per city.
Scotland's capital city came ahead of both London and Leicester which took joint second place with an average rate of £280 per hour.
It showed that Glasgow was not far behind ranking eighth out of the 50 with an average hourly rate of £266.67.
READ MORE: 'Dramatic little finds': Inside the treasure box of the A-listed Paisley Museum
Rates in Dundee were just marginally lower at £256.67 than Glasgow but dropped the city down to 17th place.
However, the high rates are not shared by every Scottish city and one was ranked among the cheapest.
Quotes from solicitors in Aberdeen called for an average hourly rate of £211,67.
Of the 50 cities, Sunderland stood out as the most affordable city for divorce in the UK, with an average hourly rate of just £195.
Flinn Dolan, co-founder and chief data officer of Lawhive, said: "The opportunity to save a considerable sum by selecting a solicitor in Aberdeen instead of Edinburgh highlights the importance of working with solicitors remotely in alternative locations for cost-effective divorce services."
Hiring a solicitor in Edinburgh for 15 hours would set Scots back by a total of £1,350 more than in the cheapest city Sunderland.
Mr Dolan added: "The substantial cost differences between cities emphasise the importance of shopping online for affordable remote solicitors and how difficult it’s become to find fair prices in your local area."
A number of the solicitors were also fully booked for divorces, the investigation by Lawhive found.
The organisation consists of a network of solicitors across the UK who offer professional, transparently priced services to individuals, families and small businesses.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel