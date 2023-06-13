Rob Page says Wrexham striker Paul Mullin will be considered for Wales selection if he scores regularly in League Two.
Liverpool-born Mullin qualifies for the Dragons through his Welsh-born grandmother and has said he would love to represent Wales on the international stage.
The 28-year-old has scored 78 goals in two seasons at Wrexham – helping the club owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds back into the English Football League – and won the 2022-23 FA Cup Golden Ball as the competition’s top scorer.
Mullin’s eligibility has been a big talking point among Wales supporters with many keen to see him given a senior call, but manager Page was reluctant to select someone plying his trade in the fifth tier of English football.
“Forget what he’s done up until now,” Page said ahead of Friday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Armenia in Cardiff.
“If he is playing in League Two and he’s scoring goals, then we will look at him and consider him. But there is a massive gap from where he’s been up to League Two.
“We will keep monitoring him and if he keeps scoring goals as he goes up the levels he’ll prove himself.”
Mullin has already shone in League Two and won the division’s Golden Boot with a 32-goal season in Cambridge’s 2020–21 promotion campaign.
He enhanced his reputation further in the FA Cup this term with nine goals, three of which came against Championship pair Coventry and Sheffield United.
Page said: “I watched him against Sheffield United and I was very impressed by him, just from a work rate point of view.
“I wouldn’t want to play against him, he’s a pain in the backside.
“Forget his goalscoring and his eye for goal, I like him because he’s a pain to play against. He’s like a rat, and I want that.”
Page admits Wales need to sharpen their attacking play for games against Armenia and Turkey after collecting four points from their opening two Euro 2024 qualifiers in March.
Brennan Johnson and David Brooks have returned to the squad after missing the 1-1 draw in Croatia and the 1-0 home win over Latvia.
“While I was happy with the Latvia performance and how we controlled the game, that final detail at the top of the pitch is where we need to improve,” Page said.
“Having Brennan back fit, and Daniel James, Harry Wilson and David available is only going to help us achieve that.
“With the personnel we’ve got we can have two or three different formations without any problem.
“The game plan might change within a game, but having players like Brennan will give us the opportunity to get higher up the pitch and score more goals.
“We’ve got some good players and the problem now is finding out how to get them all into the same team.”
