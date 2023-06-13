Officers made the discovery after being called to a home on Leslie Crescent in Alford on Monday afternoon.

Police said they are treating the death as unexplained, pending further enquiries.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course, the force added.

READ MORE: Man arrested after woman struck by car in Glasgow

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The body of a woman was found at a property in the Leslie Crescent area of Alford, around 3.45pm on Monday, 12 June, 2023.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending further enquiries. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”