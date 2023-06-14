Scotland are heading into a European qualifying double header this week with matches against Norway and Georgia to come, and after a stunning start to the group back in March, the Scots are well and truly in pole position to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Clarke’s side defeated Cyprus and European heavyweights Spain on home soil and currently top the group heading into the next round of fixtures this week. An away fixture against Erling Haaland’s Norway is first up before Georgia head to Hampden and Martin fully expects the Scots to retrieve two positive results this time round too.

He explained: “Steve Clarke has been fantastic. The improvement that you’ve seen in the play, the results that they’ve had, and how competitive we are in every single game no matter what nation were going in against.

“Full credit – he’s done an amazing job and so have the players, and we’ve been producing even more players now that are stepping up into those bigger Premier League teams and playing at higher levels. They are bringing that form and ability to the national team and the squad is benefiting from it hugely.

“You can see the way that the lads are in the games and how together they are, and the stories I hear about how good the camp is – it creates a positive environment that players want to be a part of.”

Asked if Scotland can secure a spot at Euro 2024, Martin continued: “For sure, yes. I think that they’ve got a shot at it, with how competitive we are, we’ve got a chance of winning every game we go into with the form and the way the lads are playing at the moment.”

Martin’s QPR club teammate Lyndon Dykes has been a favourite of Steve Clarke’s during his time as manager and with key goals and assists, he has quickly become a favourite with supporters too.

Dykes’ rise in a Scotland jersey has been no surprise to Martin though, and he has backed his teammate to lead the line for Scotland for years to come.

He said: “I’ve spoken to him a little bit [Lyndon Dykes], but he doesn’t need my advice – he’s doing a lot better than I probably ever did in a Scotland shirt. He’s been fantastic for the national team and it’s nice to see.

“Every time I watch him play for Scotland, he’s really led the line well and been a real focal point for them, that’s credit to him and the manager getting the best out of him.”

Despite Martin’s modest words, the 35-year-old did chip in with some key goals for his country, including last-minute winners against Slovenia and Slovakia during Gordon Strachan’s stint as manager.

The former Norwich, Derby and Bristol striker currently has 17 caps to his name, but he concedes he has probably played his last game for his country, despite not giving up hope.

He added: “I would love to [get another cap for Scotland], but if I’m being honest, that ship has probably sailed.

“It’s been a lot of years since I was fortunate enough to be in the squad. Right now, I’m happy to see the form that the boys have been in and long may that continue.”

Queens Park Rangers striker Chris Martin was speaking to Sky Bet on behalf of Herald and Times Sport.