Caution on the hiring front was likely due to uncertainties about the economic outlook. Despite this, recruiters noted positive developments such as the fulfilment of long-standing vacancies and the commencement of new projects.

The decline in permanent candidate availability in Scotland persisted, marking the 28th consecutive month of falls. The UK, however, experienced improved staff availability overall.

Observers blame the reluctance of workers to change or seek new roles due to economic uncertainties, but the rise in the inactivity rate may also be playing a role. Scotland's economic inactivity rate, at 22.9 per cent, is higher than the UK's at 21% and has seen an increase over the quarter, explained in part by long-term illness.

In relation to the jobs market there are reasons to be cheerful. There was a rise in demand for permanent staff, notably in the IT, computing, nursing, medical and care sectors. Yet while the overall growth in demand was positive, it was tempered as permanent job openings expanded at the softest pace in 27 months.

Meanwhile, demand for temporary workers in Scotland dipped sharply during May, contrasting with an upturn across the UK as a whole.

Vacancies are now 17% below their peak last May, and there were 21% fewer online job adverts in May than a year ago, but these reductions have to be seen in the context of historically high number of vacancies in the preceding 18 months.

As a result, it's no surprise we are seeing a reversion of the mean occurring, which is a natural process.

The UK workforce expanded by nearly 460,000 in the first three months of this year, driven largely by immigration and students looking for part-time work. The number of people in employment rose to a record high in the latest quarter, while the estimated number of vacancies fell by 79,000.

An extremely positive development is that Scotland led in job creation for the first time since June 2018, with the majority of areas monitored registering an increase in private sector employment. Whilst some sectors saw a fall in vacancies - financial and insurance activities, along with transport and storage - strong growth was observed for real estate activities and other service sectors.

Overall, the UK labour market reveals limited signs of damage given the economic headwinds, with the unemployment rate dipping to 3.8% and Scotland's rate of 3.1% remaining at near-historic lows. Total employment increased significantly due to growth in part-time workers and the self-employed, despite the decrease in full-time workers.

New business opportunities increased in nine of the 12 UK regions in May. Business expectations weakened month-on-month in three-quarters of the areas monitored, but remain positive across the board.

This was helped by a reduction in cost pressures faced by firms. Although there was a small uptick in April for prices charged for goods and services, the downward trend continued in May and should feed into lower output prices charged in the future, benefitting consumers and bolstering confidence.

Gavin Mochan is managing director of s1jobs.