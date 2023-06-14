Scottish recruiters registered a drop in permanent staff appointments for the fourth successive month in May, but the rate of contraction was the softest in this sequence.
Caution on the hiring front was likely due to uncertainties about the economic outlook. Despite this, recruiters noted positive developments such as the fulfilment of long-standing vacancies and the commencement of new projects.
The decline in permanent candidate availability in Scotland persisted, marking the 28th consecutive month of falls. The UK, however, experienced improved staff availability overall.
Observers blame the reluctance of workers to change or seek new roles due to economic uncertainties, but the rise in the inactivity rate may also be playing a role. Scotland's economic inactivity rate, at 22.9 per cent, is higher than the UK's at 21% and has seen an increase over the quarter, explained in part by long-term illness.
In relation to the jobs market there are reasons to be cheerful. There was a rise in demand for permanent staff, notably in the IT, computing, nursing, medical and care sectors. Yet while the overall growth in demand was positive, it was tempered as permanent job openings expanded at the softest pace in 27 months.
Meanwhile, demand for temporary workers in Scotland dipped sharply during May, contrasting with an upturn across the UK as a whole.
Vacancies are now 17% below their peak last May, and there were 21% fewer online job adverts in May than a year ago, but these reductions have to be seen in the context of historically high number of vacancies in the preceding 18 months.
As a result, it's no surprise we are seeing a reversion of the mean occurring, which is a natural process.
The UK workforce expanded by nearly 460,000 in the first three months of this year, driven largely by immigration and students looking for part-time work. The number of people in employment rose to a record high in the latest quarter, while the estimated number of vacancies fell by 79,000.
An extremely positive development is that Scotland led in job creation for the first time since June 2018, with the majority of areas monitored registering an increase in private sector employment. Whilst some sectors saw a fall in vacancies - financial and insurance activities, along with transport and storage - strong growth was observed for real estate activities and other service sectors.
Overall, the UK labour market reveals limited signs of damage given the economic headwinds, with the unemployment rate dipping to 3.8% and Scotland's rate of 3.1% remaining at near-historic lows. Total employment increased significantly due to growth in part-time workers and the self-employed, despite the decrease in full-time workers.
New business opportunities increased in nine of the 12 UK regions in May. Business expectations weakened month-on-month in three-quarters of the areas monitored, but remain positive across the board.
This was helped by a reduction in cost pressures faced by firms. Although there was a small uptick in April for prices charged for goods and services, the downward trend continued in May and should feed into lower output prices charged in the future, benefitting consumers and bolstering confidence.
Gavin Mochan is managing director of s1jobs.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here