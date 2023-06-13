This week, The Secret Teacher calls for fewer raised voices and more empathy in the classroom.
If you make the effort to know your kids, have a laugh with them, have rapport with them – and this is the crucial thing – when things go wrong, if a kid tells you to go f*** yourself, it’s never personal.
When they come in the next day it’s a fresh start, so you don’t take them outside that first period and go ‘We’ll have no more of that like we had yesterday’. Someone else has probably had that conversation. You give them a fresh start and a fresh opportunity.
Make mistakes in front of your kids, show them that it’s okay to be vulnerable. The amount of spelling mistakes that I’ve made on my whiteboard, and I don’t try to smudge it out and hide it. I ask ‘Who can spot the spelling mistake? Who can tell me where I’ve done something wrong?’ and you own it and you make it fun. These are all little things that you need to do to build a relationship.
I’m known in my school for having a safe, comfortable classroom environment. That doesn’t mean I can’t be strict when necessary, or firm, or clear with my expectations, but your default should always be friendly, accepting and non-judgemental.
And then, from a discipline point of view, if you do need to go from Jekyll to Hyde it’s all the more effective, but that NEVER involves shouting. You only shout when there’s a risk of danger. I broke up a fight today, so I shouted then.
Shouting, belittling and embarrassing young people was very commonplace when I was at school. That doesn’t happen anymore because you need to build trust and relationships, and you just can’t take anything for granted.
You can’t assume that, even when someone comes in and they’re very physically well-presented and they look happy and enthusiastic, they’re going to just be your little servant and they’re going to follow your every command.
The thing that I would say to a lot of young teachers is to treat these young people the same way that you would treat someone in public. If you saw someone in public who was being drunk and disorderly, it’s a bit of an inconvenience, but most of us nowadays would think ‘Well, what’s the story behind that? Why are they doing that? What’s the vulnerability there?’.
It’s when you see someone who’s clearly addicted to a Class A drug, they might be disruptive in the moment but anyone with compassion would say ‘Well isn’t there a bit of a tragedy there? Hasn’t someone failed them at some point in their life and that’s led to them being in this situation?’.
I sometimes feel that there can be some – and I think this is very much a minority of teachers – who just leave that, and they almost project their own teaching experience on the young people, and they want to just command respect immediately, just because they’re older.
You remember being a teenager – you don’t just instantly respect people, no matter what their age is. You show them respect, they show you respect. We need to be trusted.
Sign up for The Secret Teacher newsletter and receive a weekly update inside the staff room. You'll also get features like The Staff Room, Tweet of the Week, Quote of the Week and Today's Lesson included.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel