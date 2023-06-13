Scottish teenager Calvin Ramsay has joined Preston North End on loan from Liverpool.
The former Aberdeen talent, 19, has signed a season-long loan deal with the Championship side, as he aims to boost his first-team experience.
The right-back came through the ranks at Pittodrie before signing for the Reds last summer.
Aberdeen earned around £7million from the deal for the Scotland international.
We are delighted to confirm Calvin Ramsay will join the club on a season-long loan from Liverpool.#pnefc
He has made some fleeting first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp in the FA and League Cups.
But he will now ply his trade in England's second tier next season, officially joining North End on July 15.
Ramsay said: “I’m delighted to join Preston North End. The Championship is a top league as everyone knows and the main thing for me is trying to get game time, and I’m going to be able to do that at a good club. I can’t wait to get started.
“I’m happy to be getting the opportunity to get regular game time in a good league, which is important for me. I just need to work hard and try to play as many games as I can.
“There were quite a few clubs interested, but when I spoke to the manager (Ryan Lowe), everything that he said was spot on. The way the team plays, they like to play attacking football, keep the ball and get forward.
"I think that suits my game because I can score and assist goals, and I like getting at people. Ultimately Preston suited me the best."
