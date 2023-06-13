The former Aberdeen talent, 19, has signed a season-long loan deal with the Championship side, as he aims to boost his first-team experience.

The right-back came through the ranks at Pittodrie before signing for the Reds last summer.

Aberdeen earned around £7million from the deal for the Scotland international.

✍️ Welcome to PNE, @CalvinRamsay! 🤍



We are delighted to confirm Calvin Ramsay will join the club on a season-long loan from Liverpool.#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) June 13, 2023

He has made some fleeting first-team appearances under Jurgen Klopp in the FA and League Cups.

But he will now ply his trade in England's second tier next season, officially joining North End on July 15.

Ramsay said: “I’m delighted to join Preston North End. The Championship is a top league as everyone knows and the main thing for me is trying to get game time, and I’m going to be able to do that at a good club. I can’t wait to get started.

READ MORE: Aberdeen confirm player departures as Liam Fox also exits Pittodrie

“I’m happy to be getting the opportunity to get regular game time in a good league, which is important for me. I just need to work hard and try to play as many games as I can.

“There were quite a few clubs interested, but when I spoke to the manager (Ryan Lowe), everything that he said was spot on. The way the team plays, they like to play attacking football, keep the ball and get forward.

"I think that suits my game because I can score and assist goals, and I like getting at people. Ultimately Preston suited me the best."

At The Herald and Times we know the importance of reaching you where it's convenient, which is why we've engaged top sportswriter James Morgan to bring you an irreverent daily update on what's happening in the world of sport. Be it football, golf, rugby, cricket or something more exotic, James will tread where the best stories take him. To get this bespoke piece sent directly to your email inbox for free every day at 5pm, simply take 5 seconds to type in your email here. It's that simple!