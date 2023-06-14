Hollie Davidson believes her latest ground-breaking appointment can be an important step towards her ultimate goal of ending the long barren spell for Scottish match officials at senior men’s World Cups.
There is no Scottish representation among the 26 match officials (12 referees, seven assistant referees and seven TMOs) heading to France for this autumn's tournament.
In fact, the last Scot to make a World Cup match officials panel was Malcolm Changleng as a touch-judge back in 2007, and the last Scot to referee at a men's World Cup was Jim Fleming in 1999.
It is a miserable record and Davidson – who will travel to Cape Town later this month to become the first female to officiate in a World Rugby U20s Championship – wants to be make sure that Australia in 2027 does not follow the same pattern.
“The under-20s is a great opportunity to make that step into the next stage of World Rugby men's tests,” said the 30-year-old, will also gain valuable experience as an assistant referee in three World Cup warm-up matches later this summer, including the England versus Fiji clash at Twickenham on 26th August.
“To be honest, I see this as maybe the first step on that journey [to a men’s Rugby World Cup]. What's probably most important now is that I go down there and put in performances that I'm proud of, which will allow me to continue that journey.
“It's fine me being there but if I then don't perform, then it's maybe a backward step. So, I just need to stay focused and then hopefully the journey continues after the Junior World Cup.”
Davidson has had a busy but rewarding 12 months, officiating finals at the Commonwealth Games, Rugby World Cup Sevens and the women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, whilst regularly refereeing matches in the United Rugby Championship (URC), and also leading the first all-female team of officials in a European match when Scarlets hosted the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup in January.
She will be flying the flag for Scotland alone in Cape Town because the Under-20s team were relegated out of the tournament the last time it was played pre-Covid back in 2019. They must now win promotion back to the top table by winning the World Rugby U20s Trophy which is being played in Kenya during the second half of July.
Kenny Murray's side will play pool matches against Zimbabwe, USA and Uruguay. If they top their pool, then they will face either Samoa, Kenya, Spain or Hong Kong in a winner-takes-all match for promotion into the Championship in 2024.
