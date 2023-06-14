That nous of being in the right place at the right time is one that only the most successful and revered forwards posses as a gift. When it comes to the pace, power and physicality required in the game today, the time spent in the gym or on the training pitch will dictate what rewards can be reaped.

The other aspect is one that cannot be measured in facts or figures or analysed in goals scored or distance covered. You either have the mentality to be a Rangers forward or you don't. That cannot be taught.

Kenny Miller has played with and watched enough fine strikers in his time to know what makes the special ones stand out, what separates the best from the rest at Ibrox.

With more than 100 goals over his three spells in blue, the 43-year-old can lay his own claim to being one of the most accomplished and important that a generation of supporters have witnessed.

Now Miller will cast his eye over the next handful of potential heroes to pull on the jersey as Michael Beale reshapes his attack in both style and substance and puts his faith in those that he believes have the complete package.

“Goal scoring is a gift that you are given,” Miller said. “The likes of Super Ally or Kris Boyd, they just have the knack of being in the right place at the right time.

“It is not through fluke, it is through intuition, through instinct, through coming alive when that ball drops. At the top end of the pitch, it is about your game intelligence, that needs to be top level if you are going to be a successful No.9.

“It would help if you are quick, that is obviously a good attribute. If you have pace, coupled with a real intelligence for the game, then you could be a really dangerous animal.

“But when you are playing for a club like Rangers, you need to have a mentality to deal with it, you need to have thick skin because there are going to be times when criticism is thrown at you because you might go through three, four, five games without a goal or the team might be underperforming and you are the guy that is the scapegoat at the end of it.

“You need to be comfortable in your role, you need to know what your role is, but you also need to be confident enough that when things are not going too well that you can still deal with it and provide your best in the heat of the battle.”

That ability to rise to the occasion and deliver when needed was a hallmark of Miller's glittering career for club and country. It brought three league titles and three cup wins at Ibrox as well as the honours earned on the rise back to the Premiership.

Great Rangers teams and great Rangers players are judged on their records and their medals. After another barren campaign, the same barometer will be used to measure Beale and the side that he is assembling this summer.

“We have seen of late, that is something that has let Rangers down,” Miller said. “In the big games, you need people to stand up and give their best performance when their best performance is needed.

“That doesn’t just go for a striker, that goes for any player in the team when the demands are on them. You have to win every week, win every trophy that you are competing for.

“You see the criticism levelled at Rangers in the Champions League for really poor results and performances and you still need to stand up against these teams, the best teams in the world, and perform.

“There are a lot of things that go into it but you do need to have that mentality that you can handle, or thrive in, situations that are not so nice.”

The Ibrox crowd have had to live through plenty of those scenarios in recent times and Celtic's crowning as Treble winners was another bitter pill to swallow last term.

It was a season that saw James Tavernier and Antonio Colak finish with 18 goals each but their respective efforts were never going to be good enough given the paucity of the support from elsewhere.

The departure of Alfredo Morelos leaves a void to be filled in terms of Beale's side and in the hearts and minds of the fans. Goals don't just win games, they clinch titles and earn affection.

“When you are playing for Rangers or Celtic, you are playing with the better teams, playing with the best players,” Miller said. “You are going to be provided with good chances.

“You only need to look across the city to see what Kyogo has done, he has an incredible number of goals, but he is a really infectious player and he comes with a great energy, he has always got a good attitude to his game.

“The one that has got closest to that mark this season is James Tavernier and he has done it from full-back. Alfredo had two or three season where, all in, he was scoring a good level of goals but those league goals maybe not so much.

“That needs to be the target. It is part and parcel of your job, when you are at the top end of the pitch you need to be providing a good level of goals.

"If you can get a striker that is getting 20 or 25 league goals in a season then you will probably not be too far away from silverware come the end of it.

“You would expect that midfielders or wingers or second strikers would pop up with a few as well. Rangers had four or five in double figures but they didn’t have that striker that nailed it.

“Kyogo got over 30 goals this season, it is an incredible return. Alfredo did it over the years but the last couple of seasons, through injury and a little bit of his personal situation in terms of where he was going to be playing has maybe affected him."

Beale has added three new faces - Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland - to his squad so far this summer and another handful of deals will be done before the return to competitive action.

Work to add to the Ibrox attacking arsenal is continuing. A deal for Sam Lammers has been agreed, while a move for Cyriel Dessers remains a work in progress.

The new season will provide new opportunities. Miller knows the chances, both on the park and in the Premiership, are there to be taken by those that Beale brings on board.

“Alfredo was loved and adored by thousands of Rangers fans the world over for the goals he scored and the job he did and they were singing his name every week,” Miller said.

“Across the city, Kyogo is adored and has been given this legendary status already just because of the way he has approached his job and the impact that he has made.

“It doesn’t just go for strikers, it goes for everybody because it is a team game. A striker can’t do his job without the support of his wingers, his midfielders and his full-backs. You do need good guys about you.

“It is the striker that is going to get the headlines more often than not with the goals he scores. It is the big goals.

“Again, look across the city at Kyogo and the Old Firm goals, the cup goals, the winning goals. He has come up with the big goals in the big games and that is what your number nine needs to bring when you are a Rangers striker.”