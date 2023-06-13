The Scots sit top of Group A, five points clear of Norway, after two games, although Manchester City striker Haaland missed his country’s opening two qualifiers through injury.

The forward is expected to line up in Oslo on Saturday, seven days after completing a monumental first season in England by winning the Champions League to round off a treble that has seen him net 52 goals in 53 games.

But Carver noted that one of Haaland’s club colleagues emerged from his own recent meeting with Scotland in a less than happy mood – Spain midfielder Rodri complained of their tactics after a Hampden defeat in March.

Carver said: “You know what’s amazing? These guys are at their best when they are playing against the best.

“We have a great example from the recent game against Spain where Rodri, who just got man of the match in the Champions League final for Man City on Saturday, and you saw his reaction after the (Scotland) game.

“Yes we have to be aware that he (Haaland) is special and they have got one or two other special players, but we have to make sure we take care of ourselves and set our own high standards.

“They will be worried about some of our players so we really need to focus on us. Deal with the situation, yeah we will do one or two little things, but it’s about us.

“They will be worried about John McGinn, Scott McTominay, people like that, Callum McGregor.

“We have a force that can be reckoned with and they will have seen that, because they will have watched the Spain game, and the Cyprus game. So they will realise that we have got some talent in our team.

“We are at our best when we are right at it. The attitude of the guys coming back in has been brilliant, so I have got no doubt that they will be at it, it’s whether we put in that performance that gets us a good result.”

Scotland have put themselves in a strong position and a win in Norway would leave them on track to finish in the top two and seal automatic qualification for Germany, with a home game against Georgia to follow next Tuesday.

“Confidence is high but there is no arrogance in there,” Carver said. “And that’s down to the type of guys we have got in the squad. There’s no superstars. You can’t afford to go big-time in our group because there’s always somebody in the background ready to knock you down, and that’s so important.

“These guys have got themselves in a position, I am sure they will not take anything for granted. They know they are in for a difficult two games.”

Boss Steve Clarke took the bulk of his players to a training camp in Spain last week, wary of avoiding another difficult June after Scotland suffered play-off disappointment against Ukraine and a 3-0 Nations League loss to the Republic of Ireland 12 months ago.

Preparations continue at Lesser Hampden this week amid a heatwave ahead of the trip to Oslo, which is due to experience temperatures in the 30s.

Carver said: “It’s great preparation. I don’t know where Haaland is at the moment but he is probably still celebrating the fantastic year they have had.

“We had a couple of rainy days last week but if we are training in it all week we will be prepared for the warm weather over there.

“We learned from our mistakes last year because when the season ended at different times, players went off on holiday and did various things, and we only had a small group to work with.

“So we decided to bring most of the players in, obviously some of the guys were playing in cup finals and they got a little bit of time off. But the majority of the group were with us in Spain and we had a five-day training camp and some days double training sessions.

“So our preparation going into these two games was a lot better than it was this time last year.”