Jo Farrell, chief constable of Durham Constabulary, will succeed Sir Iain Livingstone, who retires in August.

Ms Farrell was in charge of the force in the North East of England when it conducted its inquiry into "beergate allegations" against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Her recruitment follows two days of interviews with the Scottish Police Authority with the appointment approved by the Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

In a statement this morning Ms Constance welcomed the appointment of Ms Farrell.

She said: “I am delighted that Jo Farrell has been appointed as Police Scotland’s new Chief Constable following the Scottish Police Authority’s rigorous selection process.

“Jo is the first women to be appointed to this role. As the force marks its 10th anniversary year, she has shown she has the skills needed to lead the service into the next decade and meet the challenges ahead.

“Thanks to the dedication and work of the police, recorded crime rates overall are at record low levels and we have a service that is unique in the UK with an embedded human rights focus.

“Policing will continue to be an absolute priority for this government, as evidenced by the £1.45 billion we have allocated to support it in 2023-24. I look forward to working with the new Chief Constable as the service continues to build on its significant strengths.

“I also want to pay tribute to Sir Iain for his bold leadership and wider service to keeping communities safe during a lengthy, distinguished career in policing. He leaves Police Scotland in great shape after leading it through unprecedented times.”

Ms Farrell and Police Scotland's deputy chief constable Malcolm Graham were the only two applicants for the £232,000 a year job. The final interviews are understood to have taken place this week and were conducted by a panel from the SPA.