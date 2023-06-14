The right-back joined the Championship outfit on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old will link up with Preston when pre-season gets underway and Lowe is confident that the former Aberdeen player will make a big impression.

He said: “I’m really pleased we’ve managed to get Calvin through the door on a season-long loan.

“He fills a position we’ve been looking to fill for a while as it gives us good competition down that right-hand side where Brad Potts has obviously been fantastic.

“It gives us options now, too. We’ve got a right back in the building as well as someone who can play right wing back.

“He’s energetic, he’s dynamic, and he can get himself up and down the pitch.

“Liverpool obviously invested a lot of money in him after he came through at Aberdeen so we know the quality he’s got.”