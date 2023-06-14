Local residents reported a person attempted to take money from the Scotmid Co-op on West Mains Avenue while brandishing a weapon.

It's not not thought anyone was injured in the incident and a man was later arrested and charged.

A tweet from nearby Perth High School said: "We are aware that there has been an incident this morning in the Oakbank area causing concern in the local community.

"Police have informed us this incident has been brought to a conclusion.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40am on Wednesday, 14 June, 2023, officers received a report of an attempted robbery at a premises on West Mains Avenue, Perth.

“A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident."