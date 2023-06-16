Steve Clarke's side earned wins over Cyprus and Spain in the first two outings in Group A earlier this year.

Now, Scotland play their first away match of the qualifying campaign against Norway in Oslo before a return to Hampden to play Georgia.

National team assistant John Carver admitted Scotland must keep Erling Haaland quiet but insisted Norway will be worried about some Scots ahead of the match.

He commented: “You know what’s amazing? These guys are at their best when they are playing against the best.

“We have a great example from the recent game against Spain where Rodri, who just got man of the match in the Champions League final for Man City on Saturday, and you saw his reaction after the (Scotland) game.

“Yes we have to be aware that he (Haaland) is special and they have got one or two other special players, but we have to make sure we take care of ourselves and set our own high standards.

“They will be worried about some of our players so we really need to focus on us. Deal with the situation, yeah we will do one or two little things, but it’s about us.

“They will be worried about John McGinn, Scott McTominay, people like that, Callum McGregor.

“We have a force that can be reckoned with and they will have seen that, because they will have watched the Spain game, and the Cyprus game. So they will realise that we have got some talent in our team.

“We are at our best when we are right at it. The attitude of the guys coming back in has been brilliant, so I have got no doubt that they will be at it, it’s whether we put in that performance that gets us a good result.”

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Norway vs Scotland...

When is Norway vs Scotland?

Scotland take on Norway tomorrow - Saturday, June 17.

The match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Kick-off for the match is at 5pm.

Is Norway vs Scotland on TV?

Yes. The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay 1.

Coverage of the fixture starts at 4.30pm and runs until 8pm.

You can sign up for Viaplay HERE.

Can I live stream Norway vs Scotland?

Yes. You can stream the match using the Viaplay player.

You can sign up HERE.