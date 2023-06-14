Motherwell have confirmed the departure of full-back Jake Carroll after four years at Fir Park.
The 31-year-old joined the Steelmen from Cambridge in 2019 and went on to make 76 appearances for the club.
However, he leaves under freedom of contract at the end of a campaign in which he featured in only three matches before being sidelined by a serious knee injury sustained last August.
Carroll will be allowed use of Motherwell’s facilities until he returns to fitness.
Striker Jack Aitchison, 23, is also leaving after making 11 appearances – nine as a substitute – since arriving on deadline day in January.
Homegrown centre-back David Devine, who has struggled to make the breakthrough at Motherwell since his debut in 2019, has also been released.
The Lanarkshire club are still in talks with several other players regarding their futures.
“The club wants to thank all players who are leaving,” said a statement on the Motherwell website. “We remain in discussions with a number of players ahead of next season and will provide an accurate update when possible.”
Dutch striker Kevin Van Veen, who scored 29 goals in the season just finished, has been heavily linked with a move to Groningen in his homeland in recent days.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here