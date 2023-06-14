Police Scotland and Trading Standards raided a house at Earn Avenue in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire on Tuesday.

A 62-year-old man was arrested and charged after counterfeit clothing, with an estimated value of around £514,000, was recovered.

He will appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 11 July, 2023.

Detective Sergeant Graham McAdam said: “We continue to work with our partners at Trading Standards to disrupt those involved in this type of criminality.

“Anyone with information or concerns should contact Police Scotland via 101.”