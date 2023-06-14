The city has the largest Muslim population in Scotland and so, organisers said, it was "incredibly important" for them to bring the show to the city.

Peaceophobia is part of the Tramway venue's Beyond Walls programme - but will be performed in a car park in Glasgow's Merchant City.

Performers Mohammad Ali Yunis, Casper Ahmed and Sohail Hussain gathered today on the roof of the Q car park in the Merchant City to preview the show, which is co-written by them with acclaimed poet Zia Ahmed.

The brainchild of young women from Bradford-based theatre company Common Wealth’s Speakers Corner Collective, the performance challenges the political, social and cultural narratives surrounding young Muslim men.

Peaceophobia draws up on the men’s experiences of systemic racism, as well as their love of modified car culture, friendships, and faith.

Mariyah Kayat, Speakers Corner Director, said: “Peaceophobia explores what it means to be a young Muslim man living in today's day and age.

"We explore themes around car culture, Islamophobia and Islam.

"Peaceophobia looks at what it means to be part of the car community, and the media and societies perceptions placed on you, but also what it means on a personal level.

"Although we explore many heavy topics, the show looks at the brotherhood within young men and the community that is built."

The show will transform the city’s Q car park into ‘an arena of thought’ by delving into the lives of three young Muslim men growing up in the shadow of the Bradford Riots, 9/11, and police harassment.

Ali, Sohail and Casper find sanctuary in their faith and their cars, and look to control their own narratives when surrounded by increasing Islamophobia and hostility in their city and beyond.

Accompanied by an original electronic and hip-hop score, the stories confront harmful stereotypes the writers say young Muslim men are often branded with.

Sisterhood, an exhibition celebrating femininity, pride and collective strength, as told by the empowering women of Speakers Corner, is displayed alongside Peaceophobia.

Created by young women from the Bradford Collective, in collaboration with Art Director Neesha Champaneria and photographer Vivek Vadoliya, the project was shot around Bradford in 2020.

Ms Kayat added: "The show is very Bradford-based but the themes relate to young men across the country.

"Many young people relate to the topics covered during the show. It feels important for Peaceophobia to tour to Glasgow because it sparks conversations with different people who may have a different perspective and also connects to people with shared experience.

"It opens conversations and opens up different perspectives and allows people to learn and grow from people sharing their stories and their own experiences."

Peaceophobia opens on Thursday, June 15 and runs until Saturday at various times with tickets available from Tramway.