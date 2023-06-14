The model and author comes to Edinburgh to talk about her book Transitional, a memoir about her life and her often difficult role as a black trans activist. Having been both a UN appointed champion for women and a contributing editor to British Vogue, the scope of her experience is wide so her opinions and personal reflections should be well worth the entrance fee. The event, titled Transformations, will be chaired by DJ and broadcaster Gemma Cairney.

August 23

Alice Oseman

The author of Heartstopper, now a global Netflix smash, comes to Edinburgh to discuss the much-loved series which follows the romance between two teenage boys. School, friendship, mental health and coming out – it’s all in there. With season two of Heartstopper due to air in early August, her presence in the capital is quite a coup for the festival.

August 19

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman, who is appearing at the Edinburgh International Book Festival (Image: Netflix)

Shehan Karunatilaka

Not yet a household name, the Sri Lankan author only actually has three novels under his belt plus a children’s book. However he won the Booker Prize for his 2022 novel The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida, set in Colombo in the 1980s and telling the story of a photographer investigating the mystery of his own death. Even Karunatilaka’s 2010 debut Chinaman: The Legend Of Pradeep Mathew landed with a splash when it scooped three awards, among them the Commonwealth Book Prize. He is one of seven Booker Prize winners making the trip to Edinburgh this summer.

August 28

Judy Murray

The tennis coach and (albeit briefly) Strictly Come Dancing participant has written her first novel set, unsurprisingly, in the world of tennis. The Wild Card follows a thirtysomething former professional who sets out to rekindle her playing career – something son Andy Murray knows all about.

August 22

Jeremy Deller

The Edinburgh International Book Festival is about more than just words on a page. It’s also about ideas, the power of ideas and – a special interest of Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller – how ideas seed themselves in grassroots culture or relate to the nature of protest. Check out his films Everybody In The Place, an “incomplete” history of Acid House, or The Battle Of Orgreave, a recreation of a key moment in the 1984 Miner’s Strike, for more on that. Here the always entertaining and frequently impish Deller talks to culture writer Charlotte Higgins in an event titled Joy In Art, Joy In People.

August 22

Leila Slimani

The French-Moroccan author made a splash in 2018 with her prize-winning English language debut Lullaby, the tale of a live-in nanny who murders her charges. Her new novel is Watch Us Dance, a sequel of sorts to debut work The Country Of Others and the second in a planned trilogy based loosely on the lives of two Moroccans who leave their homeland for France in the 1960s.

French-Moroccan author Leila Slimani (Image: Faber)

August 24

Eleanor Catton

A decade after she became the youngest person to win Booker Prize with her second novel, The Luminaries, and three years on from its TV adaptation by the BBC and Catton’s own film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, the New Zealander hits Edinburgh to talk about her new novel, Birnam Wood. Based loosely on the story of Macbeth – if you know Shakespeare’s play you’ll understand the reference – it centres on two young, off-grid environmentalists who come up against a rare-earth mining operation. The event is titled Green Is The Colour Of Money and will be chaired by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP.

August 12

Katrin Jakobsdottir

With a poet for an uncle and a long-standing love of crime fiction it’s probably no surprise that Katrin Jakobsdottir spent lockdown writing a Nordic Noir novel. But throw in the fact that she also happens to be the long serving Prime Minister of Iceland and you have one of the Book Festival’s more curious draws. Her novel is called Reykjavik, it’s set in the 1950s and it is co-authored with noted Icelandic crime writer Ragnar Jonasson.

August 17

