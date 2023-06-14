On Wednesday afternoon the alarm was raised about a fire in the Craigmount Brae area of the capital city.

Images posted on social media showed the flats engulfed in flames, with a major operation under way to put the fire out.

Property at Craigmount Brae, Edinburgh well ablaze. Thoughts are with all those affected and with brave @fire_scot in attendance. Hope nobody is hurt. pic.twitter.com/JtRVFF2r4p — @aigwilson.bsky.social (@aigwilson) June 14, 2023

A fire service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 3.08pm on Wednesday 14 June to reports of a fire within a block of flats in Edinburgh.

"Operations control mobilised 10 fire appliances plus specialist resources to the city's Craigmount Brae, where firefighters are currently working to extinguish a fire within the building's roof space."

Police Scotland said on Twitter: "Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management due to a fire at a property on Craigmount Brae, Edinburgh.

"A school nearby has been evacuated as a precaution. People are advised to avoid the area and local residents should keep windows and doors closed."