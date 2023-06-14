Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is interested in midfielder Jamie McGrath.
The Republic of Ireland international spent last season on-loan at Dundee United but returned to parent club Wigan Athletic after the Tannadice side's relegation. The Latics were issued a winding up order over unpaid tax bills earlier this week and faced going out of existence before being rescued by local businessman Mike Danson.
It's understood Johnson is keen on the 26-year-old, who first came to Scotland with St Mirren. Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is a fan but a return to Tayside is unlikely.
McGrath has one year remaining on his Wigan contract but a number of players could be moved on as the club face up to the reality of life in League One. And that could open the door for another spell in Scotland, this time at Easter Road.
The player is unlikely to be short of suitors, but Hibs would be able to offer a crack at continental competition in the Europa Conference League qualifiers. As United's relegation to the Championship was confirmed, McGrath confessed he was unsure what the future would hold, insisting it was difficult to think about what comes next in the immediate aftermath of such a disappointing campaign in Dundee.
"I am not too sure what’s on the horizon for me,” McGrath said at the end of last season.
“I didn’t envisage what has happened here this season (relegation) so I have been trying to get over that in the last few days.
"Whatever happens in the summer happens, I’ve not really thought about it. The last few days since relegation was on us I’ve thought about that and nothing else. I’ll take a few weeks off and then see what’s happening.”
They are preparing to back Johnson after late season surge into fifth place and look set to sign Will Fish on a permanent deal from Manchester United.
On Wednesday, the Edinburgh club announced the departure of full-back Marijan Cabraja as he returned to his homeland with Croatian club Rijeka.
A club statement said: "We can confirm that Marijan Čabraja has signed for Croatian side HNK Rijeka. Thanks for all your efforts, Marijan."
