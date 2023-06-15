World-renowned graffiti artist Banksy will for the first time reveal the stencils used to create his recognisable work.
The exhibition titled ‘CUT & RUN’ will be staged at the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) in Glasgow city centre.
It will open this Sunday and run for three months and open all nights at the weekends.
However, The Herald was granted an early sneak peek at the exhibition which has been officially authorised by Banksy.
The artist has said the display represents ‘25 years card labour’ - showcasing authentic artefacts, ephemera and even the artist’s actual toilet.
A gallery label for the show revealed the reason Glasgow has been granted the chance to host the exhibition - the recognisable cone-topped Duke of Wellington.
It reads: "Welcome. If nothing else, you’re going to see one masterpiece today - you just walked by it.
“For anyone who isn’t aware - the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40 odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and police, every time one is removed another takes its place.
“This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition) but it’s my favourite work of art in the UK and the reason I’ve brought the show here.”
There have been a number of unsanctioned global exhibitions, in cities ranging from Las Vegas to Sydney, centred around Banksy's work.
All of these were organised without the artist's knowledge or involvement, making Glasgow's run entirely unique.
To mark the occasion, which is expected to generate huge demand and perhaps drive even higher numbers of visitors to Glasgow, The Herald has created an exclusive souvenir front page with artwork shared by Banksy.
