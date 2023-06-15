Today’s issue of The Herald exclusively revealed that an official Banksy exhibition will open at the Gallery of Modern Art Glasgow this Sunday.

The commemorative issue with artwork from the show on the front and back pages has already been listed on eBay with copies being purchased for £25 a piece.

The Herald had extra copies available online for avid fans but sold out within hours of the link going live with adoring fans snapping up the opportunity to have their own Banksy front page.

But multiple sellers have taken advantage of the system with more than 10 copies available. One seller has a copy listed for £50.

Speaking to The Herald one of the sellers said: “They are a collector's item as is anything Banksy. This exhibition is so popular people are flying in from all over the world. I have a friend coming from the United States for the exhibition.”

‘CUT & RUN’, will open to the public on Sunday and has been officially authorised by Banksy, will reveal for the first time the stencils used to create many of the artist’s most iconic works.

Banksy told The Herald: “I’ve kept these stencils hidden away for years, mindful they could be used as evidence in a charge of criminal damage. But that moment seems to have passed, so now I’m exhibiting them in a gallery as works of art. I’m not sure which is the greater crime.”