Just before 6pm, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to an outdoor blaze in Aberdeen.

Three fire engines and specialist resources helped bring flames, which had engulfed a section of gorse near the city's Ellon Road, under control.

However, another "large" fire broke out in the Gramps area of the city around 7.51pm.

An SFRS spokesperson added: "Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a specialist resource to the scene, where firefighters were met by a fire involving a large area of gorse."

READ MORE: Two people taken to hospital after fire grips Edinburgh flats

Firefighters remain at the scene of a forest fire which broke out near Fort William on Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were alerted to a blaze in Camisky Woods around 6.03pm.

Last night, local police officers urged residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows and doors closed.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 6.03pm on Wednesday, 14 June to reports of a fire in the open near Fort William.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a specialist resource to the scene at Camisky Woods, where firefighters worked to extinguish a fire within a woodland area.

"Crews currently remain on scene working with partners to make the area safe."

Earlier this week we reported that thunderstorms brought intense flooding to the area.

Trains are expected to remain cancelled between Fort William and Crianlarich until next week following damage to the tracks caused by the torrential downpour.

A statement from ScotRail read: "Buses replace trains between Fort William and Crianlarich until next week due to damage caused by extreme rainfall.

"These are unable to serve Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge, Tulloch, Corrour and Rannoch. Trains between Fort William & Mallaig and Glasgow and Oban are unaffected."