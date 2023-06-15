Amid continuing dry and sizzling weather, firefighters were called out to at least three wildfires on Wednesday.
Just before 6pm, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to an outdoor blaze in Aberdeen.
Three fire engines and specialist resources helped bring flames, which had engulfed a section of gorse near the city's Ellon Road, under control.
However, another "large" fire broke out in the Gramps area of the city around 7.51pm.
An SFRS spokesperson added: "Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a specialist resource to the scene, where firefighters were met by a fire involving a large area of gorse."
READ MORE: Two people taken to hospital after fire grips Edinburgh flats
Firefighters remain at the scene of a forest fire which broke out near Fort William on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews were alerted to a blaze in Camisky Woods around 6.03pm.
Last night, local police officers urged residents in the surrounding area to keep their windows and doors closed.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 6.03pm on Wednesday, 14 June to reports of a fire in the open near Fort William.
"Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a specialist resource to the scene at Camisky Woods, where firefighters worked to extinguish a fire within a woodland area.
"Crews currently remain on scene working with partners to make the area safe."
Earlier this week we reported that thunderstorms brought intense flooding to the area.
Trains are expected to remain cancelled between Fort William and Crianlarich until next week following damage to the tracks caused by the torrential downpour.
A statement from ScotRail read: "Buses replace trains between Fort William and Crianlarich until next week due to damage caused by extreme rainfall.
"These are unable to serve Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge, Tulloch, Corrour and Rannoch. Trains between Fort William & Mallaig and Glasgow and Oban are unaffected."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here