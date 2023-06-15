At around 1.25pm on Thursday afternoon, a boat was seen sailing close to a pod of dolphins which included a young calf.

It follows an incident on Sunday when a whale appeared to be distressed by the actions of two nearby jet skiiers.

Wildlife officer, Police Constable Jordan Edwards, said: “Following these reports enquiries are being carried out and I would like to remind people that it is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to intentionally or recklessly disturb or harass these protected species.

“Dolphins, whales, seals and porpoises are a wonderful sight off our coasts but they can easily be disturbed and should not be closely approached or chased.

“If you are out on the water and lucky enough to see them, the best approach is to keep your distance, slow down if you are in a boat or on jet skis and if the animals come close then do not make any sudden changes in your speed or direction of travel.

“If you witness a wildlife disturbance or have any concerns about this type of incident then please contact us.”

Anyone with information relating to the incidents mentioned should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3714 of Thursday, 14 June, 2023.

