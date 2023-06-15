Rangers pulled their ‘colts’ team out of the league and hit out at a lack of development for players aged 18-21 within the Scottish game.

The move came in the wake of opposition to a proposed Conference League that saw a controversial AGM vote pulled at the last minute by the Scottish FA last week.

However, Hearts will not copy Rangers’ exit from the set-up and will instead maintain their presence at the fifth-tier level of the pyramid.

It is understood former Dundee United manager Liam Fox is set to take up a coaching role at Hearts that includes managing the club’s B team next season.

And the Jambos are believed to see the Lowland League as a successful breeding ground for their promising younger players.

Meanwhile, Hearts will face Plymouth Argyle in a friendly next month during a warm-weather training camp in Spain.

New boss Steven Naismith will take his squad to the Costa del Sol for a week-long trip at the end of June and will take on the English Championship new-boys on July 6.