The incident, which also involved a car, occurred on the A82 just north of Luss, Argyll and Bute, at about 6.40pm on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but he later died from his injuries.

Police closed the road for four hours while investigations took place.

READ MORE: Polls open in byelection caused by SNP sex scandal

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of Dumbarton Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died in this incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around that time and who saw the white Skoda car and blue Suzuki motorbike to get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 3676 of Tuesday.