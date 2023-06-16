The biggest archaeological dig on a section of Hadrian’s Wall since the 1990s is continuing and experts hope it will reveal more secrets of life on a northern outpost of the Roman Empire.
Historic England and Newcastle University are running a five-year excavation programme at the Birdoswald fort, Cumbria, which is part of the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site.
The current project is examining houses, communal buildings and workplaces beyond the fort walls – giving researchers a glimpse of frontier life for people living beside the military base.
Since the five-year project began in 2021, more than 200 archaeology students will have joined the dig, using the latest high-tech equipment.
To the east, work will continue on a well-preserved bathhouse, first discovered in 2021.
The area to the west has never before been explored, with data from geophysical surveys hinting there was once an open area surrounded by structures.
READ MORE: Buried remains of lost Roman fortlet discovered
It is hoped the summer’s work will give more answers about its significance.
And to the north, a large expanse will be systematically examined.
Findings to date suggest that the settlement beyond the fort walls was carefully planned, and that specific activities related to everyday life took place in designated zones.
Rather than being a shanty town on the edge of the fort, experts believe the settlement outside the wall shows people had confidence in their security living beside the fortifications.
Tony Wilmott, Historic England senior archaeologist and project co-director said: “One of the strengths of this project is that the military area within the fort was excavated extensively with modern techniques in recent decades, so the evidence we’re gathering right now outside the walls can be directly compared.
“This means that Birdoswald is incredibly well-placed to provide insights into the relationship between civilian and military life on the Roman frontier.”
READ MORE: Restoring Scotland's crumbling castles with modern technology
Ian Haynes, Newcastle University professor of archaeology and project co-director said: “The archaeology (at) Birdoswald always has something surprising to teach us. Our staff and students are in for what will be a career highlight this summer.”
Visitors to the English Heritage site of Birdoswald are able to view ongoing excavation until July 7 by booking free guided tours.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here