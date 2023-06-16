The Loch Maree area, it said, remained at "significant" water scarcity, the highest level of concern. Meanwhile, the southwest and much of central Scotland have increased to "moderate" water scarcity and the majority of the rest of the country is now at "alert" level.

The SEPA report said: "The isolated thunderstorms in the north earlier in the week have done little to alleviate the overall water scarcity situation."

Among the sites that have been particularly impacted by the drought have been Loch Maree, which is at the highest level of concern, Loch Ness, the River Ness, and the Esk area of Dumfriesshire, all of which are at "moderate" water scarcity.

Joining those areas of "moderate" scarcity this week, however, are the Inner Hebrides, the whole of the southwest, along with the Clyde, Leven, Awe and Etive, and Tay areas, all of which have increased their level of concern.

The recent hot weather, said the report, has led to rapid drying of ground conditions.

The hot weather is expected to persist in the coming week with showers developing on Saturday and Sunday.

However, the SEPA report said: "The anticipated average rainfall over the coming days is expected to do little to alleviate the current water scarcity situation and dry weather is expected to dominate into late June and early July."

It noted: "If there is no recovery in river levels there will be several areas seeing Significant Water Scarcity in the coming weeks, starting with the Esk area of Dumfriesshire next week. If rivers remain at very low flows for more than 30 consecutive days there is a heightened risk of severe, long-lasting ecological impact."