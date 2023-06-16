Captain Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Lyndon Dykes, Angus Gunn, Ryan Porteous and Stuart Armstrong have already picked up yellow cards across the opening victories over Cyprus and Spain.

And should any of those players be cautioned by Slovenian referee Matej Jug in Oslo this evening, they would have to sit out Tuesday’s visit of Georgia.

With so many yellow cards from the first two Euro 2024 Group A games, Scotland have one of highest disciplinary counts involving all 53 countries.

Five other teams have also picked up the same number of cautions, while Azerbaijan are the worst offenders on seven.

Not surprisingly Scotland are fourth in the list when it comes to the number of fouls committed with their tally at 30. Poland are top with 35.