Now Sam Lammers must repay his boss in goals and silverware after putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Ibrox and becoming the first addition to the attacking arsenal this term.

Beale has wasted little time in overhauling the group that finished last season with nothing to show for their efforts. There is, of course, plenty of room for improvement individually and collectively.

Lammers arrives in Glasgow with a sizeable pricetag on his head and lofty demands to meet. He also has questions to answer, even before a ball has been kicked.

Supporters have been quick to cast doubt over his suitability for the Rangers forward line after a campaign that saw him score just twice in Serie A during unsuccessful loan spells with Empoli and Sampdoria.

Such a return will not be accepted now that he is spearheading Beale's side in their pursuit of titles and trophies. The 26-year-old is quick enough and smart enough to acknowledge that himself.

"I know for a striker the main target is to score a lot of goals and I know I can do that also," Lammers said. "I am aware that it is a big part of being a striker and this is also my goal at Rangers, but I am not a typical striker who is only hanging inside the box for one or two chances.

"I want to help the team. I can drop out of the striker position. With my height, you might expect me to be a target man but that's not what I am.

"But I am aware of the fact that I want to score more goals again. I know I have it in me.

"In periods I have scored a lot of goals and in the last couple of years, not so much even though in the clubs I was at it was not easy to get a lot of chances.

"I think the attacking style of Rangers fits me. Of course, Rangers have to win every game, especially in the league, so I think this fits me as a player really well."

The numbers may not paint the brightest picture of Lammers but Beale has clearly seen enough over the last six months to convince him the former PSV Eindhoven star can shine at Ibrox.

Lammers spent last term fighting relegation in Serie A. Empoli eventually finished 14th but Sampdoria collected just 19 points, and scored just 24 goals, from a barren 38-game campaign.

The striker finds himself in a very different situation now and the chance to win matches and challenge for titles is one that must bring out the best in the giant striker.

"I think I need this, to be honest," Lammers told Sky Sports. "The last time I had it was when I was at PSV and we were fighting for the title. It was a good experience to win it one time.

"But this pressure is different. We have to win every game. Of course, at every team I've been at, you try to win every game but the pressure for clubs at the lower end of the table are different.

"As a top athlete, this is the best you can get. That you have to win every game and you can fight for the top places and that is what we are going to do this year."

The deals for Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland were all Bosman switches but the move for Lammers has seen Rangers outlay more than £3million to sign the striker from Atalanta.

It is a significant investment for Beale. His faith in Lammers has been long-standing and the Dutchman has never doubted that he is now at the right club and working for the right manager.

"From the moment I had my contact with Rangers, and it was with the trainer, I had a good feeling about it," Lammers said after signing on the dotted line on Thursday. "They sold me the club, but of course I knew the history of the club and how big it is. This is known everywhere in the world.

"I got a presentation about the club and how I could fit into it. For me, the personal side is really important, so I got a good feeling about that and I was really excited.

"It was a few months ago that I got in contact with Michael. He came over to Italy to see me and explained everything that I had to know about the club and how he saw me fit into the club.

"From that moment, I've been excited. We've kept in contact and luckily it has gone quite smoothly.

"In the last few years I have been changing clubs a lot, always on the last day of the transfer period when the season has already started, but luckily now I can start pre-season here, so I think this is a big plus.

"It was really big. The first contact from the club was with the manager. He took the time to come to Italy and for me and many players, I think this personal side of things is really important and doesn't happen so much in football.

"This shows the confidence [in me] and their willingness to get me into the club, so from that moment I hoped that everything would work out and now I'm here."